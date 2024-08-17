Trump: 'Election Over' if Harris Laughs

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania that once his challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, laughs, "the election is over."

"Have you heard her laugh? That is the laugh of a crazy person. That is the laugh of a crazy. It's a laugh of a lunatic," he told the crowd during the rally which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Trump said "they prohibited" Harris from laughing.

He told the Pennsylvania crowd that he believes Harris is losing their state, thanks to her stance on fracking.

"I think the fracking got her, the fracking guy," he said, before returning to his criticism of her laugh, saying it is one of the reasons she is reluctant to do interviews.

"You know, I'm interviewed all the time. I may smile, I mean, they're asking you questions about things. That's not really a, it's not like a comedy club.

"And she'd break out. That's one of the reasons she refuses to do interviews, I think, because she laughs. It's so horrible. No, it's so horrible," he said.

Trump said you have an obligation if you are running to give interviews to reporters.

He referred to Harris as a "nation wrecker" who is "more liberal than crazy Bernie Sanders."

"He's pretty bad, right? She is substantially more radicalized than crazy Bernie. You cannot have her as your president.

"She ruined San Francisco. She ruined the state of California. You know, she was a district attorney, and she was the attorney general of the state," Trump said.

