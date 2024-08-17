Trump: 'We Will Make America Affordable Again'

Opening with a warning on the "Kamala crash" and a 1929-like Great Depression, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called Democrats "a threat to democracy" and an existential threat to the American dream, vowing to "make America affordable again."

"Does anyone here feel richer under Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe [Biden]?" Trump asked his Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Is anything less expensive under Kamala Harris or Crooked Joe?

"No, no, no, it's been it's been devastating.

"Inflation has been devastating under this group of people that have no idea what the hell they're doing. Are you better off with Kamala and Biden than you were under President Donald J. Trump? I don't think so."

Working off his trademark "make American great again" slogan, Trump vowed to unwind what he says are the economic-crushing policies of the Biden administration, signed off on by Harris.

"Starting the day I take the oath of office, I will rapidly drive prices down, and we will make America affordable again," Trump said. "We're going to make it affordable again.

"Under Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden, the American dream was dead. And it is dead. It's dead as a doornail. They'll never bring it back unless we win.

"If we win, we're going to have the American dream alive — all for your beautiful children, your grandchildren."

Harris' leftist policies must be rejected by American voters this fall, Trump continued.

"Think of this: 80 days from now we are going to defeat a communist known as Kamala Harris," he said. "She's a communist — most radical left person ever to run for office. This is not what this country needs. We've had enough of them.

"We're going to win back the White House, and we're going to take back our country.

"Kamala Harris is a super left liberal who ruined San Francisco, ruined California, and delivered a badly broken economy, a badly broken border — which gave us a dangerous world of chaos, death, and destruction."

The election starts far before November, with early voting starting in some states in September. Trump has pushed to get the debates started Sept. 4 before the voting, but Harris put a stop to that.

"I look forward to debating her, by the way," Trump said, railing on Biden's ouster after his widely panned debate. "She'll be easier."

Trump vowed his election victory will be as dominant as his debate against Harris.

"She will be easier to beat than him, because she's a radical-left lunatic," Trump said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com