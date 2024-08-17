Trump: Kamala Has Gone 'Full Communist'

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at a Saturday evening rally in Pennsylvania that challenger "Comrade" Kamala Harris went "full communist" in a campaign speech Friday, advocating for "socialist price controls."

"She wants to destroy our country after causing catastrophic inflation," he said. "You saw that never worked before. This is the Maduro plan – Venezuela, Maduro plan of like the old Soviet Union.

"This is, they tried it. How did the Soviet Union work out? It became Russia, smaller version," Trump said at the rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Trump said Harris' economic plan will cause rationing, hunger, and skyrocketing prices, just like "one of the great scams of all time," the Inflation Reduction Act.

"They got it approved with a beautiful name, 'Inflation Reduction,' because inflation under their system has been so bad. It's gone up much more than 50%," Trump said.

Trump said people are "being devastated" by inflation that is only going to get worse.

Trump argued Harris' speechwriter will be fired for the blunder.

"We took that section and we actually made a commercial on it, and we got the best commercial of the week. And we didn't do anything. We just played her back. But here's the problem: The things that she said yesterday don't work," he said.

Trump said Harris' proposals have never worked and have been used in many other countries where they have failed.

"It's a communist system. It's what her father — a Marxist, he was a Marxist — it's what her father taught her from a young girl growing up," Trump said.

Trump said Harris is promising things she can't deliver, like what she and President Joe Biden did promising to wipe out student debt.

"What they're doing is a communist takeover of our country. Her plan is very dangerous because it may sound good politically, and that's the problem," he said.

Trump said we have to be wary when someone gets up and says they're going to start giving out freebies because it "sounds beautiful" but isn't actionable.

