Trump: 'I Am Much Better Looking' Than Harris

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rejected pundit speculation that Vice President Kamala Harris might get votes because "she's a very beautiful woman," saying, "I am much better looking than her."

The remarks that brought Trump's ire at his Wilkes-Barre campaign rally Saturday night came from "a so-called Republican who Ronald Reagan didn't like" and was his former speechwriter.

"She didn't like him, but she got credit for being this Reagan speechwriter — highly overrated," Trump told his campaign rally in new off-teleprompter remarks in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I don't know anything about her. I don't know her. She treats me badly. But that's OK.

"She called it wrong. She's called it wrong now for about eight years."

But the claim Harris would get votes because of her physical appearance really got Trump's dander up, he said.

"She said one thing that got me; she said, 'Kamala has one big advantage: She's a very beautiful woman,'" Trump said.

"So I decided to go back and reread the clause. I'm not saying she's not, but I say that I am much better looking than her.

"I think I'm much better — much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala."

The fact votes could be decided on appearance was a new one for Trump, he said.

"I had never heard that one," Trump said. "They said, 'No, her biggest advantage is that she's a beautiful woman.' I'm going: I never thought of that. I'm better looking than she is."

