Trump: I Look Forward to Harris Debate

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at a Saturday rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that he looks forward to debating challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I look forward to debating her, by the way: She'll be easier," he said, referencing President Joe Biden.

"She'll be easier than him. Her policies are so bad. Remember, her father was a Marxist economics professor," he said during the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Trump said Harris "is not what we want in this country."

"I believe she will be easier to beat than him because she's a truly radical-left lunatic," he said.

Trump said Harris wants to destroy our country.

"With four more years of Kamala, your finances will never recover. They will only get worse ... If I don’t win, you will have a 1929-style depression," he said.

Trump said Harris' team has approved only one debate on "their network."

Trump said he is willing "to accept anything" when it comes to a debate, "because otherwise she's not going to debate."

Trump said he objected to the idea of a debate with no audience on CNN.

"They wanted us sitting behind a desk. I said, give me a break. We have to at least stand for the American public," he said.

Trump said the left assumed he would decline to debate.

"I have the wrong network. I have the wrong anchors. I have no audience. I like an audience. I love people, you know," he said.

"Everything was wrong. 'So what we'll do is we'll offer them this thing that he can't accept. He won't accept it. And then we'll say Trump didn't accept the debate. He's afraid to negotiate against Biden because Biden is so sharp. You know, he's so sharp. He's sharp like a razor.'

"But I surprised them. I said, 'I'll take it. I'll take it,'" he continued.

"And people said, 'Are you crazy?' I said, 'Look, it's the only way you're going to debate. If we do anything else, they're not going to accept it.'"

Trump said of the Harris camp, "Maybe they show up, maybe they don't. But I think it's sort of on for Sept. 4. But I don't think they're going to come.

He continued, "They're so dishonest — very dishonest people. But I find them to be the worst. And I really I'm a professional at this, you know, because I watch the debate who treats me the worst.

"Now, NBC is horrible. CBS is horrible. They're all horrible. These are horrible human beings. But who treats me the worst? ABC fake news treats me the worst. And that's where they want it," Trump said.

