WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: britt slabinski | medal of honor | navy seal | donald trump

Britt Slabinski to Newsmax: Medal of Honor About Team, Family

By    |   Saturday, 05 April 2025 01:41 PM EDT

Veteran Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski shared with Newsmax's "Saturday Report" what receiving the award meant to him.

Speaking with host Rita Cosby, Slabinski recollected that May 24, 2018, the day he received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump, "was such a solemn day."

"A lot of the recipients have said you're really reliving some of the worst days of your life. It was really important for me that day to have as many of my teammates in the audience as possible, as many of the Gold Star family members there that day, because it was really about all of us. I truly do feel that this is about what we all do together."

Slabinski received the award for leading a rescue mission on March 4, 2002, to save his teammate, Neil Roberts, who had fallen from a helicopter onto a mountaintop in Afghanistan known as Takur Ghar. A battle to rescue Roberts lasted 14 hours.

"You know, as citizens, sometimes you're faced with a friction point, an impossible situation that's put in front of you, and you wish that could be put on someone else — someone else had to make that decision," he said.

"But that's just a dream. And you have to face the reality the situation's yours to deal with, and you can only do that through the strength of your team that is around you. And ... that day was just so important to share that moment with them, because this is something that that we all went through."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Veteran Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski shared with Newsmax's "Saturday Report" what receiving the award meant to him. Slabinski recollected that receiving the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump "was such a solemn day."
britt slabinski, medal of honor, navy seal, donald trump
401
2025-41-05
Saturday, 05 April 2025 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved