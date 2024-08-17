WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jewish | pennsylvania | governor | josh shapiro | kamala harris

Trump: Harris Rejected Gov. Shapiro 'Because He's Jewish'

By    |   Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:19 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was passed over as a Democrat vice presidential running mate "because he's Jewish."

"They turned him down because he's Jewish, OK?" Trump told his Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "That's why they turned him down.

"Now we can be politically correct and not say that. I could say, 'Well, they turned him down for various reasons.'

"No, no, they turned him down because he's Jewish. That's why they turned him down."

Like Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Shapiro, American Jews should reject Harris, according to Trump.

"I'll tell you this: Any Jewish person that votes for her or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined — because if you see what's happening with Israel and Jewish people right now, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust," Trump said.

"If you happen to be Jewish in America, there's never been anything like it. I'm seeing things, I can't even believe it.

"And we want to bring about unity and peace and everything else," he said.

An off-prompter Trump did not hold back on Harris' ultimate pick either: Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

"How about the guy she picked? How bad is he?" Trump asked. "Where did these people come from?

"He signed a bill for all young men's bathrooms and men's bathrooms have to be equipped with a tampon-selling machine," Trump said of Walz.

In addition to appealing to Pennsylvania's vote this November, Trump also vowed "there's no way we lose Minnesota."

"A state that I love, but a state that hasn't been won by a Republican because it's a corrupt state," Trump said. "But the people are not corrupt; the people are great."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was passed over as a Democrat vice presidential running mate "because he's Jewish."
jewish, pennsylvania, governor, josh shapiro, kamala harris
353
2024-19-17
Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved