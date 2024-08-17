Trump: Harris Rejected Gov. Shapiro 'Because He's Jewish'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was passed over as a Democrat vice presidential running mate "because he's Jewish."

"They turned him down because he's Jewish, OK?" Trump told his Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "That's why they turned him down.

"Now we can be politically correct and not say that. I could say, 'Well, they turned him down for various reasons.'

"No, no, they turned him down because he's Jewish. That's why they turned him down."

Like Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Shapiro, American Jews should reject Harris, according to Trump.

"I'll tell you this: Any Jewish person that votes for her or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined — because if you see what's happening with Israel and Jewish people right now, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust," Trump said.

"If you happen to be Jewish in America, there's never been anything like it. I'm seeing things, I can't even believe it.

"And we want to bring about unity and peace and everything else," he said.

An off-prompter Trump did not hold back on Harris' ultimate pick either: Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

"How about the guy she picked? How bad is he?" Trump asked. "Where did these people come from?

"He signed a bill for all young men's bathrooms and men's bathrooms have to be equipped with a tampon-selling machine," Trump said of Walz.

In addition to appealing to Pennsylvania's vote this November, Trump also vowed "there's no way we lose Minnesota."

"A state that I love, but a state that hasn't been won by a Republican because it's a corrupt state," Trump said. "But the people are not corrupt; the people are great."

