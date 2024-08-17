Trump: Dems 'Should Reimburse Me' for $100 Million Spent Fighting Biden

Democrats voted for President Joe Biden to be the presidential primary winner, but the "overthrow" of the president effectively drained the Trump campaign of $100 million and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump joked he wants to be reimbursed.

"Think of it: I spent $100 million — now I have to run against somebody else," Trump told his Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Is that fair?

"I think they should reimburse me for the $100 million."

Trump has said Democrats forced out Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it a "coup," and he repeated his claim it effectively drained him of precious campaign funds he spent beating a candidate in Biden he never truly had to face.

"Look Joe Biden hates her, OK?" Trump said. "He hates her. You don't mind if I go off teleprompter for a second, do you? Joe Biden hates her.

"This was an overthrow of a president. This was an overthrow."

Ultimately, the earliest debate in presidential history did the incumbent Biden in, according to Trump.

"You know, I spent $100 million fighting Joe Biden," Trump said. "They told him he couldn't win. His debate performance wasn't the best ever, but they said mine was the best ever.

"But they said his debate performance wasn't.

"I look forward to debating her by the way. She'll be easier. She'll be easier than him. Her policies are so bad."

Trump urged his voters in Pennsylvania to come out en masse, because Democrats are determined and "they won't stop."

"You know we have an expression, "Too big to rig," right?" Trump said. "Too big to rig. And we're leading by a lot."

