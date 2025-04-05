Rep. Jackson: Ex-WH Doctor Facing Questions on Biden's Acuity

Former White House Dr. Kevin O'Connor will be included in questioning by House Republicans who claim a cover-up was staged to hide the cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden from the public, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson.

"Dr. Kevin O’Connor will absolutely, positively be implicated in the cover-up of this," Jackson, R-Texas, told The New York Post, the newspaper reported Saturday. "He is a massive, massive part [of this]. I guarantee you Kevin O'Connor has medical information that the American people don't have.

Jackson, also a doctor, served in the White House Medical Unit under three presidents before his election to Congress. He now chairs the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

He added that he has known O'Connor for "a long time" and said that the doctor is "part of the Biden family."

"He would do or say anything to cover up and protect that family, regardless of what it meant professionally for him," said Jackson. "This could not have been covered up without him — and Jill Biden — in particular."

The investigation comes as a House panel will examine "whether or not we actually had a shadow presidency for a large part of [Biden’s] term," he added.

O'Connor told The Post that Biden's mental acuity was "excellent" four days after the president left the 2024 race. He was asked last year to come in for questioning by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, but it is not clear if he responded to the request.

Jackson said House Republicans also want to bring in other doctors and experts who may have tested and evaluated Biden, who was 82 years old when he was seeking reelection, "for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and whatever else."

According to White House visitor logs, Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's specialist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the White House eight times between July 2023 and March 2024. O'Connor said that three of the visits were held with Biden for annual physicals and that the American public should not be concerned about them.

Earlier in 2024, the White House said O'Connor did not believe Biden needed a cognitive test, at the same time the president was making several gaffes during public remarks and while he was not prosecuted by Robert Hur out of the belief that a jury would see him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

O'Connor was succeeded as White House doctor by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, who had served after Jackson as Trump’s personal physician during the president's first term in office.

Jackson told The Post that the House investigation will hold those "purposely lying to the American people and covering this up" as being responsible.

Jackson further said that it is a "great question" whether the documents Biden signed or put into law are legitimate.

"Was he even aware of what was going on, much less actually, you know, in favor of the stuff he signed?" said Jackson.