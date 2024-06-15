Donald Trump at Turning Point: 'Michigan Was Better Off With Trump'

President Joe Biden might have won Michigan on the backs of autoworkers and blue-collar voters, but presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is reminding young voters in the state to take back the vote and take back the country and help Trump take back the White House.

"In particular, Michigan was better off with Trump," Trump told the "People's Convention" of Turning Point Action in a speech Saturday night in Detroit, which aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"For decades before I took office, Joe Biden and his cronies in Washington got rich by selling off Michigan jobs, and selling-out Detroit."

Michigan, a key battleground state and one that features autoworkers and union voters, but it has struggled under massive inflation, outsourcing of jobs – including auto manufacturing – according to Trump.

"Under my leadership, we created half a million manufacturing jobs in three short years," Trump told the young voters at Turning Point Action. "We lifted up all Americans — Black, brown, white, and everybody else. Everyone was doing great.

"But now, crooked Joe is doing a hit job on Michigan manufacturing, and on Detroit."

Trump vowed a great American revival is coming this November with the "help" of Michigan.

"With the help of everyone here today, we are going to win the great state of Michigan this November, we are going to fire crooked Joe Biden, we are going to evict the Biden Crime Family from the White House, and we are going to Make America Great Again!" Trump began.

"Have you heard that expression?"

"We can't let these people destroy our country."

Inflation and wars "in flames" in Ukraine and the Middle show Trump was better not just for Detroit, Michigan, and America, but the world, Trump added.

"Less than four years ago, our border was secure, inflation was nowhere to be seen," Trump said. "We didn't have inflation.

"The world was at peace, and America was stronger and more respected than ever before. And it was never as respected as it was just four years ago. Now, under crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, the world is in flames. Our border is overrun, inflation is raging, Europe is in chaos.

"The Middle East is exploding. Iran is emboldened. China is on the march and the worst, most incompetent person to ever lead this country is dragging us toward World War III.

"Other than that, I think he's doing a very good job.

"He's the worst. Under Biden, illegal aliens are better off. Terrorists are better off. China is better off. Russia is better off. The cartels are better off.

"But the American people were far better off under a gentleman named President Donald J. Trump. Have you heard of him?"

