Trump on Endorsing Larry Hogan for Senate: 'We Should Try and Get Along'

Proving he holds no insurmountable political grudges against never-Trump Republicans, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has taken the high road on former Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, endorsing him for Senate without an endorsement in kind.

"He's obviously of a little bit different persuasion than me," Trump told Newsmax's Mike Carter in a backstage exclusive interview before taking the stage at a Black church roundtable in Detroit, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"But I think having Larry Hogan as opposed to a Democrat would be a good thing. And we'll see where it goes. And let's see what he says. I have not heard from him."

Hogan has been openly against Trump for years, particularly as Maryland governor, but Trump sees the Republican U.S. Senate candidate as a key chance to flip a Senate seat to the GOP.

"I thought maybe we should try and get along, but we'll see what Larry has to say," Trump told Carter. "I have not spoken to him at all.

"And if he has a good chance of winning, that's very important."

Trump spoke about reports of some anti-Trump remarks from Hogan, but said he would reserve judgment for Hogan to speak to him man to man.

"I heard it was somebody from his staff, and it wasn't him that did that or said the negative thing," Trump said. "You know, I've heard from somebody in his staff, maybe that staff person, you know, somebody in my staff said something very bad about Larry."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com