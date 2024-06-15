Trump: Sen. Tim Scott's Opportunity Zones 'Tremendous – Almost a Miracle'

Hailing Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the lone Black GOP senator, for being the architect for Opportunity Zones for predominantly Black cities like Detroit, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to list the Democrat ownership on Black, Latino, young, and union votes.

"We've already done it with the most successful program probably there has been – Black and Latino but in particular in this case Black: the Opportunity Zones," Trump told Newsmax's Michael Carter in an exclusive backstage interview before speaking to a Black church in Detroit.

"And they have been incredible. We did that with Tim Scott, senator from South Carolina, and it's been a tremendous — almost a miracle."

Trump spoke to a Black church to peel away at President Joe Biden and the Democrat ownership of the Black vote of the past, along with a Turning Point Action conference Saturday in a pair of speeches that aired live and in their entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"It's been one of the most, probably the most successful program of its kind ever tried," Trump continued. "We're very honored by it.

"But we had the best economy. Blacks were working at levels never seen before."

But Biden, who infamously said if you aren't for him, "then you ain't Black," has destroyed American cities and damaged the American economy for the Black community, Trump warned.

"Now their wages are way down," he said. "And what's happening is the illegals coming in, they're taking their jobs. The Black population and Hispanic population is more affected by the Latinos coming into our country than anybody."

Trump also was on the offense in the key battleground state of Michigan for autoworkers and union voters — on whom, again, Democrats have had a stranglehold.

"I'll add somebody else or some other group: unions," Trump said. "Unions are being hurt terribly. When you have 15, 16 million people coming into the country, the unions are being decimated.

"And they don't like talking about it, but that's what's happening. They're being decimated by the Biden policies, but also by millions of people pouring into the country."

