Trump: VP Pick Will Be 'Somebody That Will Be a Great President'

Stopping short of naming a vice-presidential running mate, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax the VP pick has to be "somebody that will be a great president" first and foremost.

"If you look back in history, you'll see virtually no vice president that made that much of a difference in terms of the election," Trump told Mike Carter in an exclusive backstage interview before taking the stage at a Black church roundtable in Detroit. "The most important thing you can do is get somebody that will be a great president, just in case it should be needed."

Trump told Newsmax the pick will not be announced before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that begins July 15 — just days after his sentencing, which is set for July 11 at the hands of Democrat Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan.

Executive experience and political experience will all be weighed, but being presidential is paramount, Trump told Carter.

"I think it's very important it's something that comes natural to some," Trump said. "And it comes very unnaturally to others but executive experience is important but president sort of covers all aspects: It's politics, it's executive, it's executive and knowing what to do, and knowing the feel of a nation and to touch and all these different qualities you need, everything."

Trump also stopped short of calling Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the leader in the clubhouse.

"Tim is a very good man, and we have a lot of good people that we're looking at, and we'll be announcing probably during the convention," Trump continued.

"But the most important thing, and I've said this quite a bit, and I guess a lot of people would say it, is if something should happen — something bad, I guess, it would have to be — but if something should happen, we have to have somebody that can step right in and do a great job as president. That's the most [important]."

Ultimately, the VP does not get a president elected, Trump concluded.

"If they can help get you elected, that's good, but typically that never happens," Trump said. "It's up to the president or the one running for president."

