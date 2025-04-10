Gorka to Newsmax: China Must Not Threaten US in Any Way

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism, warned Thursday on Newsmax that China poses the greatest strategic threat to the United States and called for aggressive action to counter its influence.

Gorka issued the stern warning on "Greg Kelly Reports," saying the United States must act decisively to counter the growing threat posed by China.

"I may be the senior director for counterterrorism, but let me tell you, even from that perch, the number one strategic threat to the United States is Communist China," Gorka said. "And the tariff system the president put in place is only the beginning of how we redress the balance."

Gorka highlighted that President Donald Trump began confronting the Chinese Communist Party in his first term and is committed to continuing that effort now.

"He started it in the first administration when he educated the world, especially Palo Alto [California] — and the Big Tech companies — that you just cannot allow this nation that is a communist dictatorship to get stronger and stronger," Gorka said.

As proof, Gorka pointed to a 1990s military strategy manual titled "Unrestricted Warfare," written by two senior Chinese army officers, as a clear hint of China's ambitions.

"You can read the declassified manual from Communist China on what their plan is to take down America," he said. "It tells you that by the 100th anniversary of the Communist revolution in 2048, the current regime has one global plan — and it is to be the world's only hegemon, which means they have to take us down."

Gorka added that Trump, now back in office, is again taking action to push back against the regime.

"We will not be the world's piggy bank," Gorka said. "We will not allow the largest communist dictatorship in the world to, in any way, shape or form, threaten the national security and the safety of our citizens."

Gorka also cited concerns about China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and its strategic accumulation of rare earth minerals, including in Africa, as well as Chinese land purchases near sensitive U.S. military installations.

"I was in a meeting just yesterday where we were talking about this distinct threat — the properties being bought up by Chinese interests, literally right next to our most sensitive sites and our military bases," Gorka said.

"The good news is President Trump understands the threat, and he is working night and day to stop it," he said. "We cannot allow a communist dictatorship to be the preeminent power in the world."

