Donald Trump to Newsmax: I Will Beat 'Democrat Hoax,' End Biden 'Mess'

Speaking on the sidelines of a roundtable at a Black church in Detroit, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump struck back at the "Democrat hoax" and vowed to end the "mess" President Joe Biden has brought to cities, America, and the world.

"This conviction was a Democrat hoax, started by him as election interference and really attacking a political opponent never been seen before in this country," Trump told Newsmax's Michael Carter before taking the stage at a Black church roundtable in the statistically most Black city in America.

"It's done by Third World countries, by banana republics, never been done."

Trump blasted Biden's weakness for destabilizing Ukraine, the Middle East, the world, and causing Russia to send submarines and warships to Cuba — just 90 miles off the coast of Key West, Florida.

"He is just a disaster," Trump continued. "Now we have Russian ships and submarines right off the coast of Miami and Cuba, just a few minutes away. It's just a disaster.

"What this man has done to our country with allowing millions and millions of people to pour in unvetted, unchecked, and they come from jails and they come from mental institutions all over the world.

"They're emptying out their criminals, they're emptying out their people with mental problems into our country, and he's allowing it to happen by the millions. And I tell you, he is just a disastrous president; and if we don't get him out, we've got ourselves a real, I mean, we already have a mess, believe me.

"I'll get it solved, but it's just getting worse by the day when you look at what's happening to our country.

"Think of it: Russian ships circling Cuba."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com