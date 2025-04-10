Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Protesters Don't Know Why They're Mad

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax about a protest in central Florida he crashed earlier this week to ask what the protesters were so mad about, only to find out they had no idea.

Donalds joined "Greg Kelly Reports" on Thursday and said the protesters had "no idea what they're talking about."

"Look, this is one of the reasons why I went to that Tesla protest, because I wanted to see firsthand what people were upset about. And when you ask them the question, they can't answer," Donalds told guest host Lidia Curanaj.

"It's nothing new, especially when you're dealing with people who are on the radical left," he added about his experience in Kissimmee, Florida. "They can't argue the facts. So what they try to do is bring out these crazy emotional arguments."

Donalds also reacted to a clip of a woman trying to explain the evils of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which passed in the House earlier Thursday, calling it "crazy" that the protester couldn't enumerate basic facts about the measure she was protesting.

"They're quick to tell you to do your research, and then when you try to go a couple levels down to figure out their research, you realize they have no idea what the hell they're talking about," Donalds said. "So when I see these clips — and I'm glad these clips are surfacing and that they're out there for the American people to see — first I laugh, then I shake my head. Then I realize we still have a job to do.

"We have to communicate exactly what we're doing to the American people. We have to be factual and demonstrate that our policies — the America First movement — is what's going to put America on track to be successful for everybody," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com