Trump on Turning 78: 'I Feel Very Young'

After presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump turned 78 Friday, attendees at Turning Point Action's The People's Convention spontaneously sang "Happy Birthday" to him during his speech Saturday night.

"Thank you very much; thank you, I feel very young," Trump said in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "I feel very young.

"I don't know what it is, but I feel better than I did 30 years ago. I don't know what the hell's going on. I don't know, I feel very good."

Trump repeated his calls for President Joe Biden — who turns 82 in November and was the oldest president ever elected or to serve in the White House — to take a cognitive test as he says he has done twice.

"The numbers are crazy — the food numbers, the energy numbers — and yet Joe Biden has no plan," Trump said. "He's got absolutely no plan. He doesn't even know what the word 'inflation' means, I don't think, if you gave him a quiz.

"I think he should take a cognitive test like I did.

"I took a cognitive test and I aced it."

Trump was speaking to young conservatives in Detroit, appealing to younger voters — a group that has long been dominated by Democrats in presidential elections.

But Trump said he is the presidential candidate most fit to serve.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, was the White House presidential doctor for former President Barack Obama and Trump and drew praise for his medical diagnosis during the Trump administration.

"He said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history," Trump said. "So I liked him very much. And he immediately, in fact, he said if I didn't eat junk food, I would live to 200. That's what he said.

"But I said, 'Ronny, should I take a test?' He said, 'Well, you know, it's Walter Reed: It's sort of a public hospital. If you don't do well, they're going to find out about it.'

"I said, 'Well, you know, like I'm a smart person, and how tough is it?' He said, 'It gets very tough as you get to the middle of it.'

"And I did something that he's never seen done: I aced it. I got every question right. I aced it in front of a lot of people."

Trump admitted it is "unconstitutional" to mandate cognitive tests for presidents, but he lamented it is how we "have to live with" Biden.

"I think presidents, you run for president — now I understand; I understand that it's not constitutional," Trump said. "Can you believe it's unconstitutional to have that test taken?

"So we have to live with guys like Biden. But you know what? I don't think we're going to live with them for long because I've never seen such enthusiasm."

