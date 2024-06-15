Trump Fires Back at 'Democrats' Lie' About Milwaukee

According to presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Democrats are making a desperate attempt to interfere in the election by trying to shame him for reportedly saying Milwaukee "was a horrible city."

"Well, I put out a Truth just now because I heard the Democrats' lie," Trump told Newsmax's Mike Carter in a backstage exclusive interview before taking the stage at a Black church roundtable in Detroit, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "That's all they can do. They have bad policies, open borders, bad military, the whole thing, everything they do is bad.

"They lie and they make up a story that I said something bad about Milwaukee. And I just ask you this, who would do that? Who would say something bad about a place that you want to win — you want to win over?

"The only thing I say is I want to keep this election nice and honest. And if we do that, I'm going to be very happy.

"But I love Milwaukee and that's why I picked it."

Just before the Black church roundtable Saturday, Trump posted a Truth Social post, calling out the "fake news."

"The Democrats are making up stories that I said Milwaukee is a 'horrible city,'" Trump wrote in a busy day of seeking to appeal to Black voters, young voters, union voters, battleground state voters in Michigan.

"This is false, a complete lie, just like the Laptop from Hell was a lie, Russia, Russia, Russia, was a lie, and so much more.

"It's called Disinformation, and that's all they know how to do. I picked Milwaukee, I know it well. It should therefore lead to my winning Wisconsin.

"But the Dems come out with this fake story, just like all of the others. It never ends. Don't be duped. Who would say such a thing with that important State in the balance? Vote for Trump, Wisconsin, I will not let you down!!!"

With a "failing nation" under President Joe Biden, Democrats are desperately trying to interfere in the election with fake news to distract from failed policies, according to Trump.

"The whole thing is ridiculous," Trump said, lamenting, "Every day they have something new.

"They have no policy, but all they do is lie. They make up stories. That's a totally made-up story."

Trump is holding his Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15, just days after Democrat-donating Judge Juan Merchan has schedule his sentencing in Manhattan.

"I picked Milwaukee," Trump continued. "I had a lot of choices. A lot of places wanted it, obviously, with the money that it brings and the economics and the economic development even, that it brings.

"I had a lot of choices. I picked Milwaukee. Never said anything bad about Milwaukee, other than something I say about a lot of cities, especially Democrat-run cities, is that we want to keep the vote honest.

"And I hope that Milwaukee's going to keep the vote honest. And if they do, I'm going to really love it. But I was the one that picked Milwaukee, and it's just another lie."

Not only is Wisconsin a key state Trump has to win from Biden, but he had a strategic reason to pick Milwaukee for the RNC convention. Early polling analysis by politicos like Sabato's Crystal Ball have said if the early polling numbers hold, the entire presidential election will ride on the key battleground state in which Milwaukee is situated: Wisconsin.

"And it's a shame, frankly, when I hear a story like that. Milwaukee bothered me because when you're the one that picked it, and we have great spirit going into Milwaukee, and the people of Wisconsin, as you know, we're leading in the polls."

