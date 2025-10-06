Trump to Newsmax: 'Sleazebag Jack Smith' Is 'Paying the Price'

President Donald Trump ripped former special counsel Jack Smith in an appearance on Newsmax, calling him a "sleazebag" and a "sick person" following reports that Smith ordered surveillance on the phones of several Republican lawmakers.

Speaking Monday on "Greg Kelly Reports," Trump said Smith's tactics were extreme and abusive and his downfall was inevitable.

"He was a sleazebag, Jack Smith. He was a bad guy, terrible guy, always went too far," Trump said.

"He was a violent, horrible prosecutor, and he's paying the price."

Trump said Smith's aggressive approach has ruined the lives of countless people and accused him of weaponizing the justice system for political purposes.

"What he did to the lives of so many people. And he tried on me," Trump said.

"This guy was a bad guy. And, you know, the reason he lost is because he went too far."

The president suggested Smith's actions — including surveillance of GOP lawmakers' communications — backfired.

"When you go too far, sometimes you get away with it. But they didn't get away with it here," Trump said.

"Jack Smith was a sick person."

Trump's remarks come amid growing outrage from Republican senators and representatives who were targeted in what they describe as politically motivated surveillance under Smith's direction.

