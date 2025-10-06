Trump to Newsmax: Democrats Out of Control on Shutdown

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday night that he believes the partial government shutdown will continue partly because Democrats are "out of control," blaming the party's left flank for preventing a quick end to the impasse.

"I guess we're making progress," Trump said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "You know, look, [Democrats] should have never shut it down. We have the best economy in the world right now. Nobody's even close.

"And they shouldn't have done it. But they're out of control. They're controlled by the radical left people, and it's just so ridiculous. So, yeah, I guess we're making progress. A lot of people want to get it done.

"You know, [Democrats] want to spend their money on open borders. They want to spend their money on all the things that you don't want to spend money on. And you know, what they've done with healthcare is a disaster.

I mean, what they've done with healthcare is just an absolute disaster the way they waste money. So, it's just one of those things. But I guess the answer is, I think it's moving in that direction."

His comments came as Senate Democrats for the fifth time in two weeks voted to block the House-passed stopgap funding measure intended to keep the government operating while longer-term negotiations proceed.

The repeated Senate rejections left the federal government in its sixth day of a partial shutdown, with agencies facing furloughs and services at risk as leaders trade blame.

The House measure would have funded the government through a short window, Nov. 21, giving lawmakers time to negotiate broader appropriations. But it has failed to clear the 60-vote threshold.

Republicans have pushed daily floor votes and a public messaging campaign to put Senate Democrats on record as opposing the stopgap funding measure. For now, Trump said progress is possible but cautioned that the fractious politics on Capitol Hill, and the fear of angering the party's left wing, make a quick resolution uncertain.

