Trump to Newsmax: Portland Unrest Is 'Pure Insurrection'

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday that ongoing lawlessness in Portland, Oregon, amounts to "pure insurrection," blasting local Democrat leaders for failing to maintain order and protect citizens.

Speaking Monday night on "Greg Kelly Reports," Trump said the chaos in Portland has dragged on far too long and accused Oregon officials of turning a blind eye to the destruction.

"If you take a look at what's been going on in Portland, it's been going on for a long time, and that's insurrection. That's pure insurrection," Trump said.

The president also criticized Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, for denying the severity of the violence, comparing Portland's unrest to crime-plagued cities run by Democrats.

"And then you have a governor get up and say there's absolutely nothing wrong. And you see these places are burning down like in Chicago with Pritzker," Trump said, referring to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat.

Trump added that while he has the authority to act, he would prefer not to use federal powers.

"Well, it is a way to get around it if we don't have to use it. I wouldn't use it," Trump said.

