Trump to Newsmax: Close to Peace Deal in Middle East

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday he believes the U.S. is very close to reaching a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" he was confident he could end another war.

"We have all the Arab nations, we have all the Muslim nations," Trump said. "The world is in favor of having this deal done. It's a very specific deal and it will bring peace to the Middle East, beyond Gaza. I think there's a lot of goodwill being shown. It's pretty amazing, actually. If we pull this off, I've solved seven wars."

Trump pointed out war in the Middle East has been going on for 3,000 years.

"They say it will be maybe the greatest of them all," Trump said, touting his work bringing a peace deal between India and Pakistan."

