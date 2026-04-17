Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Voters Rejecting Dems on DHS Shutdown, Taxes

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are facing mounting voter backlash, arguing the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown is becoming a political liability for the party.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," McLaughlin said the fallout is shifting voter perception in a way that could reshape the political landscape heading into the November midterm elections.

"Look, I think this is turning right now on the Democrats," he said, referring to the DHS shutdown's impact on public opinion.

McLaughlin said Democrats are losing their traditional edge in framing shutdown fights, as voters increasingly see them as responsible for lapses in federal funding.

"It used to be they always blamed the Republicans for the government shutdowns, but we are having shutdowns, and we have these Democrats that are defunding government," he said.

McLaughlin argued that the consequences of the shutdown are tangible for everyday Americans, particularly for travelers facing delays at the airport.

"Literally, they caused the problems that we've had with TSA [Transportation Security Administration] and the long lines," he said, emphasizing how the issue is playing out in real time.

McLaughlin added that President Donald Trump's leadership helped the country push through the challenges.

"Thanks to President Trump, he's the one who got us through it," he said.

Beyond the shutdown fight, McLaughlin said Democrats are also struggling politically because of their opposition to Trump-backed tax and affordability policies.

He pointed to proposals like eliminating taxes on tips as examples that resonate strongly with working-class voters.

"We had the GrubHub driver, she saved over $11,000," McLaughlin said, referencing the food delivery driver who recently delivered Trump's McDonald's order to the White House.

"The Democrats say, 'Oh, that's not real savings and whatnot,' but I can tell you this: When we've tested in surveys, the fact that these Democrats, they supported the largest tax increase in American history, they supported higher property taxes, income taxes, business taxes, it persuades the voters overwhelmingly against these Democrats," he said.

McLaughlin added that those findings are consistent across campaign testing and messaging research.

"Look, I've tested this in individual campaigns, and when you blame the Democrats for the shutdown, it is overwhelmingly persuasive with the voters," he said.

McLaughlin predicted that the combination of shutdown politics and economic contrasts will ultimately hurt Democrats at the ballot box.

"I think what's going to happen is, come November, these kinds of political games that the Democrats are playing is going to really backfire on them," he said, adding that Republicans plan to draw a sharp contrast on taxes and affordability.

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