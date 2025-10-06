WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Newsmax: Something Crazy Happened With Mark Sanchez

Monday, 06 October 2025 10:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump weighed in on the weekend's headlines surrounding former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, calling Sanchez "a nice guy" but saying that "something a little crazy happened."

Trump said he knows Sanchez a little and expressed surprise at the reports surrounding the former football star.

"He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "I can only report that he was a nice guy. I know him a little bit."

Sanchez, a former New York Jets quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, was charged with battery after a fight early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis that left him hospitalized with stab wounds. One of the charges was upgraded to a felony on Monday.

