Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FISA Tool Critical Despite Abuse Concerns

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that Congress must strike a balance between national security and civil liberties as lawmakers debate reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, calling the surveillance authority both essential and historically abused.

FISA, first enacted in 1978, established legal procedures for government surveillance of foreign threats while requiring oversight through a special court system.

Comer said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he supports continuing the program despite concerns raised by some conservatives about past misuse by federal agencies.

"Well, I sure hope so," Comer said when asked whether a long-term deal on FISA could be reached.

President Donald Trump has called for lawmakers to reauthorize the program, arguing that it "has saved lives" and "is extremely important to our military," despite his past privacy concerns.

"I supported the president last night," he added, referring to the House vote early Friday to approve a short-term extension of the program through April 30 after internal Republican divisions derailed efforts to pass longer renewals, including five-year and 18-month proposals backed by GOP leadership and the White House.

Lawmakers were called back into session late Thursday for a series of failed votes before ultimately agreeing to a 10-day stopgap measure in a post-midnight push to prevent the program from expiring.

At the center of the debate is Section 702 of FISA, which allows intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas without a warrant, while also incidentally capturing communications involving Americans.

Comer acknowledged that the program has faced criticism for overreach, particularly regarding incidental collection of Americans' communications.

"I share the concerns of everyone with FISA being abused," Comer said.

He specifically pointed to prior administrations, arguing that intelligence authorities had been misused.

"We saw that time and time again under the Obama administration and Biden administrations, where deep state bureaucrats abused their FISA authority," he said.

Debate over FISA has intensified in recent years as lawmakers weigh national security needs against privacy protections.

Despite those concerns, Comer said he has "confidence in the people that President Trump put in charge of the intelligence community," adding, "I think they're trying to drain the swamp within those government agencies that have a bad reputation with a lot of conservatives like myself."

The House recently rejected a long-term extension of FISA, instead approving a short-term renewal after a group of Republicans joined Democrats in opposing broader authorization, reflecting divisions within Congress.

Still, Comer emphasized the urgency of maintaining the surveillance authority amid global threats.

"But hopefully, we'll come to a deal because we, as you said, we have to have it," he said. "We're at war with Iran. We have other countries that are certainly a threat and always trying to create mischief in the United States."

Comer added: "This is a tool in the toolbox for Trump's intelligence community."

Supporters of FISA argue the program is critical for tracking terrorists, cyber threats, and foreign adversaries, with intelligence agencies warning that losing the authority would limit the government's ability to detect national security risks.

At the same time, civil liberties advocates and some lawmakers continue to push for reforms, citing documented cases of improper surveillance and warrantless searches involving U.S. citizens.

Comer framed the issue as one requiring reform without abandonment, emphasizing both oversight and continued use.

"And that's why I voted for it last night," he said.

The debate is expected to continue in the coming months as Congress considers whether to pass a longer-term extension and what safeguards, if any, should be added to address concerns about abuse.

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