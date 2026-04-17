Trump: Strait of Hormuz Open, 'Ready for Full Passage'

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Iran has opened a key global shipping route, saying in a Truth Social post that the strait is "fully open and ready for full passage."

"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote.

He added in a separate post: "BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

Iran's foreign minister confirmed shortly afterward that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is open during a ceasefire tied to the conflict in Lebanon.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in an X post.

Araghchi added that vessels must travel along a "coordinated route" established by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

Iran formally declared the strait open to commercial traffic Friday as part of a temporary halt in hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

The ceasefire, agreed to on Thursday, began at 5 p.m. ET and is set to last 10 days.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said Tehran remains committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, while indicating that new arrangements could be introduced amid ongoing regional tensions, according to Turkish media.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Khatibzadeh said any changes would take into account security, safe passage, and environmental concerns. He added that the waterway has historically remained open despite lying within Iran's territorial waters.

Khatibzadeh also signaled Iran would not accept a limited truce, saying any agreement must extend across multiple conflict zones "from Lebanon to the Red Sea."

"We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire," he said, calling a broader regional agreement a "red line" for Tehran and adding that the cycle of conflict "should end here once and for all."

He accused the United States and Israel of contributing to instability that has disrupted global trade and said a lasting resolution, along with what he described as a shift away from "maximalist positions" by Washington, would help ensure the strait remains a stable route for global commerce.

Separately, Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, has been in Tehran since Wednesday, meeting with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Araghchi, as part of mediation efforts to ease tensions.

Pakistan previously hosted negotiations after brokering a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on April 8 following the U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran that began Feb. 28.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints, and any disruption has immediate implications for global energy markets.

Following the announcement, oil prices dropped more than 11%, reflecting expectations of more stable supply.

Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, has been a major point of tension in broader negotiations involving the United States and Iran.

The reopening of the strait is seen as a significant development tied to the ceasefire, although restrictions on vessel routing remain in place under Iranian oversight.