Trump to Newsmax: Bad Bunny at Super Bowl 'Ridiculous'

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday that he is not happy that rapper and producer Bad Bunny has been selected to perform at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

"I've never heard of him," Trump said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Trump also said he hates the new NFL kickoff rule.

"I'd like them to change the kickoff rule, which looks ridiculous," Trump said. "Where the ball is kicked, and the ball is floating in the air, and everyone is standing there watching it. It's ridiculous. It's not any safer than the regular kickoff. It just looks so terrible. I think it really demeans football."

The NFL has faced backlash from conservative commentators and MAGA influencers over the halftime pick. Bad Bunny, who hosted the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" last week, previously told i-D magazine he would not perform in the United States due to concerns that his Spanish-language concerts could be targeted by immigration enforcement.

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was born in Puerto Rico and has thus been a U.S. citizen since birth.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has vowed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be at the game.

"So yeah, we'll be all over that place," Noem told podcaster Benny Johnson. "We're going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they are law-abiding Americans who love this country."

Super Bowl LX will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

