Senate Republicans Urge Trump, Allies to Stop Threatening Judges

Senate Republicans are pleading with President Donald Trump and his House allies to stop their impeachment talk aimed at certain federal judges.

Trump last week called for "an immediate investigation" into the nation's "rigged" judicial system "before it is too late."

The president took to his social media platform hours after it was reported U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had been assigned to preside over a lawsuit brought against the administration over the use of the Signal app for a chat discussing strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Boasberg recently angered the Trump administration by barring deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The ruling prompted Trump and allies to call for the judge's impeachment.

Several House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against federal judges, including Boasberg, who blocked parts of Trump's agenda.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., even raised the possibility of shutting down federal courts as a way to combat activist judges.

Several senators, though, warned against such talk.

"We're not even 100 days in [to the new administration]. We just can't be impeaching every judge that we don't like their decisions on," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said, The Hill reported.

"The threats about going after judges and then going after attorneys who are going to file lawsuits — and not only forward but going back eight years to see who's done what [doesn't make sense]."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, agreed with Murkowski.

"You can't impeach a judge just because you disagree with their opinion," Grassley said Wednesday in an interview with the Des Moines Register.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, went further than his two Senate colleagues.

"It's not going to happen. The numbers aren't there," Cornyn said, The Hill reported.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement, rebuking Trump for suggesting Boasberg should be impeached.

Rep. Brandon Gill recently introduced impeachment articles against Boasberg after he ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., earlier this month introduced the "No Rogue Rulings Act," which would curtail judges' ability to make decisions that affect people outside their district.

The Senate confirmed Boasberg to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with a 96-0 vote in March 2011.