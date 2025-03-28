Sen. Grassley: Can't Impeach Judge Just Because You Disagree

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said judges who rule against President Donald Trump's executive orders should not be impeached.

"You can't impeach a judge just because you disagree with their opinion," Grassley said in an interview Thursday.

Last week, Rep. Brandon Gill introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after he ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S.

Gill said judges ruling against Trump and his agenda are a threat to democracy. Trump has also called for Boasberg's impeachment.

Grassley said legislation that would restrict district-level federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions is in the works. A hearing is set for April 2 to discuss "legislative solutions to the bipartisan problem of universal injunctions."

"I doubt if any legislation should be passed that would stop all national injunctions," Grassley said on a call with reporters. "But the principle here is that in most cases, an injunction ... should only be against something in that judicial district and just for the people that are involved in the case. And it should only be for a temporary period of time while you're seeking an answer to the questions."

Grassley said judges should not be policymakers.

"Although our founders saw an important role for the judiciary, individual district judges have empowered themselves to become nationwide policymakers, as opposed to interpreting the law," Grassley said. "I consider this as very dangerous."