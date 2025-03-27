Trump Demands Probe of 'Rigged' Judicial System

President Donald Trump early Thursday called for "an immediate investigation" into the nation's "rigged" judicial system "before it is too late."

Trump took to his social media platform hours after it was reported U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has been assigned to preside over a lawsuit brought against the administration over the use of the Signal app for a chat discussing strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Boasberg recently angered the Trump administration by barring deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The ruling prompted Trump and allies to call for the judge's impeachment.

"How disgraceful is it that 'Judge' James Boasberg has just been given a fourth 'Trump Case,' something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE," Trump posted on Truth Social at 1:13 a.m. ET. "There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome! — but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts.

"Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the 'Trump Cases' all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way. Is there still such a thing as the 'wheel,' where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random? The good news is that it probably doesn't matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C.

"Our Nation's Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!"

Politico's Kyle Cheney reported Wednesday that Boasberg has been assigned the case of American Oversight against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other administration officials.

American Oversight is a self-proclaimed nonpartisan group that has aimed all its actions at the Republican Party.

The suit alleges the chat, on the unclassified commercial app that mistakenly included The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, violated federal records laws.

Boasberg sharply criticized the Trump administration's deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members Monday, saying "Nazis got better treatment" from the United States during World War II.

Trump sent two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to a prison in El Salvador on March 15 after invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

Boasberg issued a restraining order that same day temporarily barring the administration from carrying out any further deportation flights under the AEA.

AFP contributed to this story.