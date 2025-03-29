Giuliani to Newsmax: Very Difficult to Remove Rogue Judges

Last week, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary block against the Trump administration and ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S. While many Republicans have called for Boasberg's impeachment, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday that it is "very difficult" to remove a judge from the bench.

"It's very difficult because we've spent a lifetime convincing people, including yours truly, that our judiciary was sacrosanct, that it was independent, that you had to leave it alone. But that all was premised on the fact that these were men and women of goodwill who would apply the Constitution not as an originalist or an inventive person, not intellectually, but honestly" Giuliani said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Giuliani added that judges such as Boasberg are purposely intruding on the president's ability to carry out his agenda. "The president can make foreign policy, but he needs the advice and consent of the Senate. So it's a, something that's been confined to the two other branches. This is an area where we don't have power. The dignity and the respect for the Supreme Court came about when they had a reluctance to use power and destroy our separation of powers," he added.

