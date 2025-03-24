Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Rogue Federal Judges Threaten Democracy

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that the federal judges, most appointed by Democrat presidents, who have temporarily halted policies by President Donald Trump, including the mass deportation of violent illegal immigrants, are a threat to democracy.

Gill last week introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, a Barack Obama appointee, who on March 16 ordered flights deporting more than 250 illegal immigrants believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua halted and returned to the U.S.

The Trump administration did not turn the planes around. Boasberg on Monday denied the Trump administration's request to set aside a temporary ban on the deportations that Trump called for under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

"Let me remind you that one of the biggest issues of the 2024 election, and the reason why so many people voted for President Trump, is because he was going to secure our borders and deport violent, illegal aliens out of our communities," Gill, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Finnerty."

"This judge unconstitutionally and illegally usurped President Trump's power as commander-in-chief of the United States to demand that he turn a plane full of terrorists around and bring them back into our community.

"It's illegal. It's unconstitutional, and that's why I filed these impeachment articles. But if we allow these judges to continually, and with impunity, usurp the president's authority, we don't have a country anymore. They're nullifying, intentionally, the results of the 2024 election. And it's got to stop," he said.

Although it is highly unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate would convict Boasberg in a trial should the House vote to impeach — they would need 14 Democrats to join their majority to reach the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes to convict — Gill said a message needs to be sent to such rogue judges.

Gill said the House is considering other measures, such as legislation called the "No Rouge Rulings Act" introduced in February by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., that would limit the power of some judges to issue nationwide injunctions. The House and Senate Judiciary committees are also expected to soon hold hearings on Boasberg.

"Again, we are talking about deporting illegal aliens that have committed crimes that are here illegally," Gill said. "I don't know why this is controversial. You know, these are members of Tren de Aragua that we're talking about here. These are illegal aliens that are not only murdering and raping and pillaging American citizens, but these are terrorists who take sadistic pleasure in torturing their victims on our soil.

"And if the Democrats want to explain why they are so obsessed and so bent on keeping these terrorists in our communities, they are welcome to do that. But these are the people that President Trump is trying to get out of our country, to make our country safe, to do exactly what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com