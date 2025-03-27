Speaker Johnson: Congress Can 'Eliminate' District Courts

While pursuing the impeachments of activist judges has been a hot topic in recent weeks, Republican lawmakers also are considering other options to deal with a seemingly partisan legal system.

During the House Republican Leadership's weekly press conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., raised the possibility of shutting down federal courts.

"We do have authority over the federal courts, as you know," Johnson told reporters.

"We can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts and all these other things. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Congress is going to act."

Later, Johnson was asked about members of his conference calling for the impeachment of activist judges who seem to issue rulings based on politics instead of law.

"Look, everything is on the table: Impeachment is an extraordinary measure. We're looking at all the alternatives that we have to address this problem," Johnson said.

Article III of the Constitution established the U.S. Supreme Court but also granted Congress the power to "ordain and establish" lower federal courts. Lawmakers have shut down a handful of courts in the past.

Johnson met with House Judiciary Committee members on Tuesday for what was described as a "brainstorming" session on how to take on "activist" judges who declare many of President Donald Trump's moves illegal, the Independent reported.

Trump early Thursday called for "an immediate investigation" into the nation's "rigged" judicial system "before it is too late."

Trump took to his social media platform hours after it was reported U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had been assigned to preside over a lawsuit brought against the administration over the use of the Signal app for a chat discussing strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Boasberg recently angered the Trump administration by barring deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The ruling prompted Trump and allies to call for the judge's impeachment.

"Our Nation's Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Johnson said he "liked" a bill being promoted by Republican lawmakers that would limit the power of district judges to impose nationwide injunctions.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., earlier this month introduced the "No Rogue Rulings Act" (NORRA), which would curtail judges' ability to make decisions that affect people outside their district.