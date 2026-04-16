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Tags: iran | strait of hormuz | u.s. | oil | donald trump

US Blockade Stops 14 Iranian-Linked Tankers

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 10:21 PM EDT

Only four ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the U.S. began its blockade, the New York Post reported, citing maritime trackers.

About 800 vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, Lloyd's List reported. The blockade by the U.S. has forced 14 ships to turn around in the Gulf of Oman over the first 72 hours, the Post reported.

The 14 vessels were linked to Iran, U.S. Central Command reported.

Before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, more than 130 ships traveled through the strait daily.

Only one ship made it through the strait Thursday, the Post reported.

Despite the U.S. deploying a dozen warships and efforts to clear mines Iran set in the strait, ships still appear nervous about making the trek, according to the Post.

Iran has threatened to attack any ship attempting to cross the strait without its permission and is levying a toll of $2 million.

Before the war, Iran was exporting about 2 million barrels of oil a day through the strait. Iran could be forced to curb production if its exports continue to dry up, experts told the Post.

This could also cause fuel prices, which are averaging around $4 a gallon in the U.S., to rise sharply.

President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could take place as soon as this weekend and suggested he is not convinced a temporary ceasefire will need to be extended, though negotiations remain stalled.

"We're very close to making a deal," Trump told reporters.

Trump also signaled expectations for a possible meeting with Iranian officials in the coming days and pointed to what he described as momentum in the talks, even as discussions shift toward a narrower interim arrangement.

The two sides remain far apart on core issues including how much uranium Iran would be allowed to enrich, how long any limits would last, and the sequencing and scope of U.S. sanctions relief, with Iran pushing for faster and broader easing while the U.S. seeks longer-term restrictions.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Only four ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the U.S. began its blockade, the New York Post reported, citing maritime trackers.
iran, strait of hormuz, u.s., oil, donald trump
336
2026-21-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 10:21 PM
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