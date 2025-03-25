GOP Targets 2 Judges With Impeachment Articles

On Monday, two Republican lawmakers filed articles of impeachment against two federal judges who recently blocked parts of President Donald Trump's agenda, accusing the judges of overstepping their authority and advancing political motives, The Hill reported.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced separate impeachment resolutions Monday aimed at two U.S. district court judges whose rulings stalled key actions by the Trump administration.

Clyde filed articles of impeachment against U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell of Rhode Island, citing an injunction McConnell issued earlier this month halting the administration's federal spending freeze. The injunction had been requested by Democratic attorneys general.

One article accuses McConnell of "abuse of power," alleging the judge "knowingly politicized and weaponized his judicial position to advance his own political views and beliefs," which Clyde believes aligns with the Democratic Party.

A second article charges McConnell with "conflicts of interest," pointing to his role on the board of a nonprofit organization that receives funding from the state of Rhode Island — a plaintiff in the case. Clyde said McConnell should have recused himself, citing concerns about impartiality and bias.

Separately, Ogles filed an article of impeachment against U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang of Maryland, who last week blocked an effort led by tech executive Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development. Chuang's ruling also required the government to restore email access for current USAID employees.

In his resolution, Ogles said Chuang "marginalized the president's Article II authority" and described the judge's decision as a "patent violation of the separation of powers."

Both lawmakers claimed the judges had committed the impeachment standard of "high crimes and misdemeanors" and called for their removal.

Republicans expressed frustration with judicial roadblocks to Trump's policies and reflect a growing effort among some GOP members to target the judiciary. The judges join a small but increasing number who have ruled against the administration and now face calls for impeachment.

Trump himself has voiced support for such efforts.

He recently called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who issued a nationwide injunction preventing the administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan criminals.

Despite the flurry of impeachment filings, the effort is widely seen as symbolic.

Even though Republicans control the Senate, the likelihood of conviction and removal remains low, as at least 14 Democratic senators would need to join Republicans for a successful outcome.

The growing number of impeachment threats against judges has raised alarm among legal scholars.

Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement cautioning against political retaliation over judicial decisions.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts wrote.