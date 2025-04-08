WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy: Company on 'Special Mission'

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 10:40 AM EDT

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, in a video highlighting the company's stock offerings and the day he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, said the company has a "special mission" to deliver information to the American people.

"You know a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, but also, it takes a lot of people that want to contribute to make that journey successful," Ruddy, shown at the stock exchange with several of the network's stars, comments.

"The people on our pilgrimage believe that we have a special mission, which is to give the American people — this special country — the information they need to make great decisions that will affect the world, shape the future, and improve our freedoms," he adds.

With Newsmax going public and its continued growth, he says, "It's a momentous time for me personally, but also, I think for all of you, and I hope, for the country. I want to thank you all for coming today."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which it derives from the information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or its future performance, including: its financial performance and projections; growth in its revenue and earnings; and the Company's business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: the Company's ability to change its direction; its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company. The Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

