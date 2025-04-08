Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy: Company on 'Special Mission'

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, in a video highlighting the company's stock offerings and the day he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, said the company has a "special mission" to deliver information to the American people.

"You know a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, but also, it takes a lot of people that want to contribute to make that journey successful," Ruddy, shown at the stock exchange with several of the network's stars, comments.

"The people on our pilgrimage believe that we have a special mission, which is to give the American people — this special country — the information they need to make great decisions that will affect the world, shape the future, and improve our freedoms," he adds.

With Newsmax going public and its continued growth, he says, "It's a momentous time for me personally, but also, I think for all of you, and I hope, for the country. I want to thank you all for coming today."

