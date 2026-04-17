Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: House War Powers Resolution Against Trump 'Meaningless'

Passage of a House resolution limiting President Donald Trump's war powers would be "meaningless," Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Self dismissed Democrat efforts to rein in the president's authority over military action, calling the push politically motivated and constitutionally questionable.

"Every president since the War Powers Act passed has said it's unconstitutional," Self said, noting the law has "never been tested" in court and is widely viewed by commanders-in-chief as an infringement on their Article II powers.

The Texas Republican's remarks come after the House narrowly rejected a war powers resolution aimed at curbing Trump's ability to conduct military operations involving Iran.

The measure failed by just one vote, highlighting growing tensions on Capitol Hill over U.S. involvement in the region.

Self argued that even if such a resolution were to pass, it would ultimately have no real effect, as it would face steep opposition in the Senate and a likely veto from the president.

"This is just Democrats throwing a temper tantrum," he said, accusing them of hypocrisy for remaining largely silent during past military actions under Democrat presidents.

Self specifically pointed to former President Barack Obama's military intervention in Libya, which lasted months without congressional authorization, as an example of what he described as selective outrage.

"Because he is Donald J. Trump, he is making a difference in the globalist view of the entire world. And that's why it is there. TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] is showing forth. Their hypocrisy is in full view," Self said.

Defending the administration's actions, Self said Trump's policies toward Iran have strengthened U.S. national security and disrupted adversaries abroad.

"We've destroyed a large part of their nuclear program," he said, adding that further efforts to secure Iran's uranium stockpile could lead to a "complete victory."

Beyond foreign policy, Self also weighed in on the ongoing government shutdown tied to disputes over Department of Homeland Security funding, which has now stretched into the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

He blamed Senate Democrats for refusing to support full funding for agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, warning that the situation is putting American security at risk.

"They do not care," Self said of Democrats, accusing them of using "American citizens' pain" as leverage in negotiations.

Self also addressed concerns over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), after the House voted to extend the law for just 10 days amid debate over warrantless surveillance.

He called the issue a "legitimate constitutional" concern, stressing the need to balance national security with civil liberties.

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