Trump on Debate: Don't Think Harris Will Show Up

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris will likely not agree to a debate.

"We're doing one with Fox, if she shows up," Trump told his Atlanta rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "I don't think she's going to show up."

Trump also hit Harris on some recent verbal stumbles, including what conservative pundits like former Gov. Mike Huckabee on Newsmax have long called "word salad."

"She can't even talk: Did you see?" Trump said, adding a warning about the past debate that President Joe Biden "choked" on so badly he was forced to hand the campaign reins over to Harris without her having won any primary votes.

"We just went through four years. Let's not go through another four years."

But Harris is equally "incompetent" to stand toe-to-toe with him on the debate stage, according to Trump.

"We need people who can talk," Trump said. "She can read a teleprompter. I'd give her about a 6 — on a scale of 10: 6."

"For talking, I'd give her less than a 1.

"We need people that can talk."

