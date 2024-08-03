Trump: 'Laken's Blood Is on Kamala Harris' Hands'

Excoriating the Biden administration's open borders and "migrant crime" wave, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said the blood from the death of Laken Riley is "on Kamala Harris' hands."

"Kamala Harris shouldn't be asking for your vote: She should be asking Laken Riley's family for forgiveness," Trump told his Atlanta rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Riley, 22, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after she went out for a run. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, was arrested on murder and assault charges in connection to her death.

"Laken's blood is on Kamala Harris' hands," Trump said, noting Harris was assigned by President Joe Biden to address the root causes of illegal immigration from Latin American countries early in the administration.

"Harris wants to be the president for criminals and illegal aliens," Trump said. "I will be the president for law-abiding Americans of every race, religion, and creed."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com