Idaho State Rep. Wheeler: Supporting Dem Colleague Who Has Cancer

Idaho state Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, told Newsmax Saturday he is supporting his Democrat colleague — state Rep. Brooke Green of Boise, who is on her second cancer diagnosis — by shaving his head.

Wheeler told "America Right Now" it was "uplifting to see her reaction."

"And I think sometimes it's easy for us to forget how a simple gesture can really make a difference in somebody's ability to overcome serious challenges," he said.

"I know that's why a lot of us are involved in the Idaho Legislature, because we care so much about our communities and how good they've been to us. So being able to give back in as simple a way as this," Wheeler added, rubbing his shaved head, "is pretty meaningful."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com