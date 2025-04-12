WATCH TV LIVE

Idaho State Rep. Wheeler: Supporting Dem Colleague Who Has Cancer

Saturday, 12 April 2025 01:13 PM EDT

Idaho state Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, told Newsmax Saturday he is supporting his Democrat colleague — state Rep. Brooke Green of Boise, who is on her second cancer diagnosis — by shaving his head.

Wheeler told "America Right Now" it was "uplifting to see her reaction." 

"And I think sometimes it's easy for us to forget how a simple gesture can really make a difference in somebody's ability to overcome serious challenges," he said.

"I know that's why a lot of us are involved in the Idaho Legislature, because we care so much about our communities and how good they've been to us. So being able to give back in as simple a way as this," Wheeler added, rubbing his shaved head, "is pretty meaningful."

