Trump Brings Atlanta Artist Onstage at Rally

the donald trump rally at the arena at georgia state university
(Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 03 August 2024 07:57 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump brought a fan on stage during a campaign rally Saturday night in Atlanta.

The supporter, known as "Art-lanta" was brought onstage to showcase a painting he made of the GOP presidential nominee defiantly raising his fist after the assasination attempt on his life at a previous rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump help the painting up to a cheering crowd, pretending to steal it and hide it behind his podium before signing it for the artist.

"Wow. Woah. Good. That's a real artist's. I brought him up because I thought he was going to give it to me. He didn't give it to me; he just got me to sign it. I didn't get anything out of that," he quipped.

Saturday, 03 August 2024 07:57 PM
