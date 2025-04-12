Rose Pugliese to Newsmax: Parental Rights Transcend Party

Colorado House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, told Newsmax Saturday that "parental rights in an issue that transcends party lines" in light of recent bills passed in the state Legislature that she said aim to erode the authority of parents.

Last week, the Colorado House of Representatives passed House Bill 1312, which Pugliese said will punish a parent for referring to a transgender child by their birth name and gender, calling it "coercive control."

"What this bill basically says is if you don't subscribe to a certain ideology, you could lose your children," she said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"Whether you're Republican or Democrat or unaffiliated or whatever party you're with, people want the ability to raise their children without standing in fear of government."

Host Tom Basile asked why Democrats in Colorado are "so committed to this kind of radical social experimentation and eroding parental rights?"

Pugliese said that during her time in the Legislature, the Democrats have been consistent in trying to usurp parental authority.

"It's been a shift in allowing the government to raise your children instead of parents. And I will say again, this is an issue that transcends party lines.

"People from across Colorado have reached out, and they do not support this government overreach," she said.

