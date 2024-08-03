WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | georgia | rally | attendees

Trump: Georgia State Stopped People From Attending Rally

Saturday, 03 August 2024 06:36 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential running mate J.D. Vance are in the battleground state of Georgia tonight, campaigning in the same Atlanta arena where Vice President Kamala Harris held an event.

Trump told the crowd in the Georgia State Convocation Center that the school administration "stopped us form getting another 500, even a thousand people" into the rally.

"I don't know anything about the school, ... but they could have allowed more people," he told the crowd in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "You have people standing outside. They could have come in.

"We're not happy," he continued. "Hello out there … they pushed the people very far away from the building ... administration of the school," Trump said.

Trump told the crowd he "wasn't sure if going to be sending anyone to this school. I'm not happy about it. ... Just imagine what they're going to do on Election Day. We're not going to let that happen," he said.

Trump said he was thrilled to be back in the "great state of Georgia with thousands of proud, hardworking Americans."

He said "crazy Kamala" [Harris] was there a week ago and spoke to "lots of empty seats."

"She had entertainers, and it all started to unfold when they started to leave 10 minutes into the speech. It was very boring.

"I don't need entertainers. I'm making America great again. That's our entertainment," he said.

