Trump: 'Choice Is Stark'; 'Fake, Fake, Fake' Versus 'Fight, Fight, Fight'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump returned Saturday to Georgia just days after Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in the same basketball arena at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

"The choice of this election could not be more stark," Trump told his crowd in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"On the one hand you have a radical-left freak. You have a candidate who is fake, fake, fake. On the other hand, you have a president who will fight, fight, fight for the American people."

Trump's defiant July 13 rise from an attempted assassination brought the "fight, fight, fight" chant to the campaign vernacular and was massaged to "win, win, win" at the following week's Republican National Convention speech.

Trump opened with a warning to Georgia about Harris' economic policies carrying the flag for what he considers the failed Biden administration.

"If Kamala wins this election, you're going to have a Kamala economic crash," Trump said.

If he wins, Trump said, the "American dream" will be coming back.

"These people are grossly incompetent," he said.

Trump warned the Biden-Harris America is skipping over socialism and taking our government "straight to communism" with her far-left California policies.

"The train never stopped on the socialism world," Trump said, reminding his supporters he predicted the U.S. "would not become a socialist country."

Trump asked whether President Joe Biden will go to watch Harris accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

"They took away his presidency," Trump said.

Trump also hit Harris on some recent verbal stumbles.

"She can't even talk," Trump said. "Did you see? We just went through four years. Let's not go through another four years."

Trump doubled down on the campaign seizing on data reporting Harris' Senate voting record as the most liberal senator.

"She's worse than Biden," Trump said. "She's worse than Bernie Sanders. She's to the left of Bernie Sanders. She's Bernie Sanders, but not as smart."

Trump returned to hailing his first presidential debate victory over President Joe Biden, saying he effectively ended one general election opponent before the flip to Harris.

"I made him choke," Trump said. "Don't kid yourself. He was choking like a dog, and that was the end of him."

Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for making a "great deal" for hostages with the Biden administration earlier this week.

"We got our people back, but boy did we make some horrible, horrible deals," Trump said.

Before Trump took the stage, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, prepped the crowd with pointed arguments against Harris' failures in the White House and specifically as the Biden administration-designee to deal with the root causes of illegal immigration.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich probably never would have been taken hostage under a Trump administration, Vance, R-Ohio, told Newsmax's Mike Carter in an exclusive backstage interview earlier in the night.

"Some would never been taken hostage if Trump had been president," Vance told Carter.

"Strong leadership gets you better deals and fewer people taken hostage.

When asked about the recent election in Venezuela in which dictator Nicolas Maduro claimed victory, Vance said Harris handed the Maduro regime a "sweetheart deal" and has "failed to do her damn job."

"It's just another example of people taking advantage of her weak leadership," he said.

"She owns every one of Biden's failures. We have to make the race about if you give her a promotion, she's going to double down on some of the most left-wing policies."

