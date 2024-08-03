Trump: Georgia GOP Leaders 'Want Us to Lose'

Republican presidential nominee pulled no punches against Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Brad Raffensperger on Saturday night at his Atlanta rally.

"If we lose Georgia, we lose the whole thing, and our country goes to hell," Trump told his crowd in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Because we can't let [Kamala Harris] be president of the United States, because she's grossly incompetent.

"We can't let that happen."

Trump urged Georgia to bring an honest election for the American people this November.

"Raffensperger better make sure that the vote is honest, and they don't want the vote to be honest," Trump said, retelling his stories about the 2020 presidential election that ultimately become a Democrat-led investigation that led to multiple indictments in Fulton County and Washington, D.C. "In my opinion, they want us to lose.

"That's actually my opinion, and we can't let that happen."

Trump was even more pointed at Kemp who engaged in a tit-for-tat with Trump on Saturday on social media.

After Trump began a post on Truth Social with, "Brad Raffensperger has to do his job, and make sure this Election is not stolen," Raffensperger responded in a post on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump's post and writing, "Georgia's elections are secure. The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people. History has taught us this type of message doesn’t sell well here in Georgia, sir."

During the rally, Trump said, "I'm used to fake crap that goes on with these politicians," pointing to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into the 2020 election challenge. "But many, many people, their lives have been destroyed because of Fani.

"And this governor — I don't know, I assume — he could straighten it out, because his state has become a laughingstock over it.

"And you know what? I love this state."

Kemp "could have ended this travesty" in the 2020 election investigation "with a phone call, because I did nothing wrong and neither did all of those good people that are being persecuted," Trump continued.

Trump also denounced failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate turned Democrat election operative Stacey Abrams.

"Stacey Abrams can say it; it's fine," Trump said. "But if we say we won the election — and we did — that's not fine. We can't do it."

Hillary Clinton still denies the 2016 election as free, fair, and final.

"Hillary still is complaining about it and nothing happens to her," Trump lamented. "We have two sides of justice, and we can't do it anymore.

"We have to get back to making America great again. We don't have time for this nonsense."

Newsmax as an organization has recognized President Joe Biden as the duly elected president and accepts the 2020 election results as final.

