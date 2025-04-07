Huckabee to Newsmax: Iran 'Better Take Trump Seriously'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee warned Monday on Newsmax that Iran should not underestimate President Donald Trump ahead of high-level nuclear talks scheduled for Saturday, saying Trump "is not kidding around."

Huckabee, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, added that Iran "better take him seriously."

"They know that Donald Trump means business," Huckabee said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"His first term, they experienced maximum pressure. He doggone near bankrupted them."

Trump on Monday announced the planned talks, calling them "very high level" and warning that it would be "a very bad day for Iran" if no deal is reached. Iran's foreign minister confirmed the meeting, calling it "as much an opportunity as it is a test," according to the BBC.

Huckabee pointed to the Trump administration's previous strategy of strict sanctions and financial pressure as a successful approach to containing Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions.

"They didn't have any money to finance the terrorists of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis," Huckabee said. "Joe Biden comes in, takes his foot off the brake, and the next thing you know, the Iranians have money. And what do they do with it? Well, they develop their nuclear program and fund terrorism. And a lot of people are massacred, innocent civilians."

With Trump back in office, Huckabee said, Iran is once again facing significant economic pressure.

"He's made it clear — there's no way Iran is ever going to have a nuclear weapon," Huckabee said. "Just as he's made clear, Hamas has no future in Gaza."

When asked whether Trump was close to financially starving Iran into submission, Huckabee said the effects of renewed sanctions were already being felt, though the full impact would take time.

"It's already beginning to happen, but it takes time to get all the sanctions in place," Huckabee said. "When this happened before, it didn't take long before countries decided: Do they want to do business with Iran or they want to do business with the U.S.? It's an easy answer. They'd rather do business with us."

Huckabee emphasized that the economic isolation strategy employed by Trump during his first term had already proven effective.

"When the president dealt with them before, he didn't bomb them — he bankrupted them," he said. "And that's a more effective strategy."

He added that severe economic pressure could spark domestic unrest within Iran, potentially leading to political change.

"As their country is just virtually on the brink of economic disaster, it gives their people an opportunity to think about ‘maybe it's time to overthrow these horrible people that have destroyed our culture, our way of life, and our legacy for 45 years,'" Huckabee said.

