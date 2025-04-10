Former Biden Business Partner to Newsmax: Trump Pardon Shocking

Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, told Newsmax on Thursday that it was "remarkable" to learn in person from President Donald Trump that he would be pardoned — right in the middle of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Archer called it "absolutely incredible" when Trump personally told him he would be pardoned — during a break in the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia.

Trump pardoned Archer on March 25. Archer had been convicted in a fraud scheme involving more than $60 million in bonds connected to a Native American tribe. Trump later said that Archer was "treated very unfairly" and "was a victim of a crime, as far as I'm concerned."

"I had no idea. I was not watching TV at the time," Archer said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" regarding the pardon being signed by the president.

Archer recalled that the atmosphere at the wrestling finals was "gladiatorial at the minimum." He was joined at the event by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski, whistleblower Gary Shapley, and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine — figures who have all been involved in allegations related to the Biden family.

"I had a confluence of all the folks that I'd been spending all this time, you know, discussing the Bidens," Archer said. "Some people were scared that [then-President Joe Biden] had his finger on the nuclear button — I was more scared about his fingers on the DOJ keyboard. Not for humanity — for my family."

Archer said he received texts alerting him that Trump wanted to speak with him directly. Moments later, Secret Service agents and Bobulinski approached him.

"They pulled me out and said, 'The president wants to tell you himself.' And I was just floored," Archer said. "It was, you know, thumbs up or thumbs down… one of those moments."

Archer said Trump told him, "Listen, these guys screwed you. They screwed with me. And I'm going to put an end to this. At the end of the day, we're going to make this right."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com