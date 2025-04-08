Montana Gov. to Newsmax: Trump 'Unplugged' Biden Energy Policy

President Donald Trump has "unplugged" former President Joe Biden's restrictions on coal production, Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte told Newsmax, praising the four executive orders signed by the president on Tuesday.

"It was an honor to be in the East Room with the president standing shoulder to shoulder today" with coal miners "as he literally unplugged the failed Biden energy policy," Gianforte told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"This is a great day for American energy, both for economic reasons and for national security reasons."

Gianforte noted in the interview how his own state, Montana, stands to benefit from Trump's new energy policy.

"It's a huge deal for us. Montana has more coal reserves than any other state in the United States. We've been not only keeping our own lights on for decades. We've been exporting energy to the West Coast. We've kept the lights on in Seattle. And we have massive amounts of coal that are mined in Montana being shipped across the North Pacific, keeping the lights on in Tokyo as well."

As of Tuesday evening, the Federal Register did provide an update listing the executive orders.

But according to Gianforte, some of the provisions in the executive orders would "remove discrimination in the federal government against coal" and "authorize the Department of Justice to go after woke states that are trying to pick winners and losers."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com