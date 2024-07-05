Daily Mail Poll: Trump Leads Kamala Harris by 11 Points

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 11 points in a hypothetical head-to-head presidential election matchup, according to a new Daily Mail poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, surveyed 1,000 likely voters from July 1-3 about a scenario where President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and found that the former president holds a commanding lead over Harris, 49% to 38%. The lead is well outside the 3.1-point margin of error, according to the poll.

Trump leads Biden 47% to 42% in their head-to-head, according to the survey. Former first lady Michelle Obama also trails Trump by 5 points, according to the poll. However, she has consistently stated that she would not run for president under any circumstances this election cycle.

Every other potential replacement for Biden atop the ticket surveyed by the Daily Mail loses to Trump by double digits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"Kamala Harris has a high name ID, which means her brand is harder to change," pollster James Johnson, who conducted the Mail survey, said in his survey analysis. "Unlike other candidates who are a blank slate to voters and can more easily define themselves, Harris brings a lot of baggage."

The most common response in the survey to sum up Harris in a word was "incompetent," according to the poll. The second most common was "competent," followed by "strong," "stupid," "corrupt," "horrible," and "dumb," according to the Daily Mail.

Trump, meanwhile, added some words of his own in a hidden camera video that surfaced this week, asserting on a golf course that the VP is "so bad; she's so pathetic," before adding an expletive about how bad she is.

"She's going to have to make herself believable as a world leader. That's very tough," Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf told the Mail.

However, Biden remains defiant in the face of intraparty pressure to step down in the wake of last week's debate, insisting he's up to the task and confident that he will win. Biden responded with a "yes" on Friday when asked if he could still beat Trump.