Battered Biden Claims He Can Still Beat Trump

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 01:47 PM EDT

President Joe Biden says he can still trounce Donald Trump in November — despite Biden's disastrous debate defeat and mounting uncertainty from fellow Democrats.

Before boarding Air Force One for a trip Friday to rally Democrat voters in Wisconsin, Biden was asked whether he was ready for the event and offered a thumbs up before climbing the steps.

And though he ignored a question about whether it was time for him to drop out, another reported asked, "Can you still beat Trump?"
 

"Yes," Biden yelled back, midway up the steps, then waving to the crowd at the top, Reuters reported.

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos is expected to interview Biden in Wisconsin — Biden's first sit-down with a media network since his disastrous defeat last week that has led many in the Democratic Party to question whether Biden should be the nominee, CNN reported.

Yet instead of holding onto the exchange until Sunday, the network announced it would air the sit-down in full Friday evening, the outlet reported.

ABC affiliates have it slated for a 30-minute special.

Fran Beyer

